Trump’s inaugural address was “profoundly un-Jewish”

THE FORWARD – Our new president, Donald Trump, used his inaugural address to enunciate his particular view of American patriotism — dark, assertive, exclusionary, exceptional, supremely populist. “And this, the United States of America, is your country,” he said, pointing his finger at the throngs assembled on the mall in Washington but clearly speaking to the Americans who elected him.
In this patriotic vision, Americans are safe and wealthy and strong and nice to each other because America fiercely protects its borders and serves its own people before welcoming in or caring about anyone else. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land,” he promised. “From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. America First!”
To those who are struggling in an unforgiving economy, who have been left behind by lousy schools and rapacious corporations, who haven’t benefited from surging employment or appreciate safer cities, that patriotic promise surely must resonate. It acknowledges their resentments and insecurities and confusion by wrapping the solution in an ever-tightening red-white-and-blue flag.
But it’s a patriotism devoid of a key element: sacrifice.
Judaism is all about sacrifice — not burning animals anymore, thankfully, but about the ways in which we sacrifice our individual needs and desires on behalf of the larger community. The Talmud contains one discussion after another about how a powerless people sought to balance the rights of individuals with the exigencies of the whole — be it a family, a synagogue, a village, a country. We live life in the plural.
Other presidents facing challenges even more momentous than Trump’s have famously called upon Americans to recognize that with rights come responsibilities, that our patriotism compels us to do a little less for ourselves and a little more for others. In 1865, Abraham Lincoln pleaded with a nation divided by years of bloodshed to forgo vengeance and retribution and instead show “malice toward none [and] charity for all.”
John F. Kennedy directed us to ask what we could do for our country. Even Ronald Reagan, hero to the Republicans that now stand in a circle of power behind Trump, used his first inaugural address to extol the selflessness of an American soldier who died on the battlefield of World War I, sacrificing on behalf of the common good.
It took Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — the only Jewish political leader to speak from the podium — to invoke another battlefield hero, Sullivan Ballou, who died in the early days of the Civil War, and whose love of his country even overpowered his love for his wife.
#1 by TonyFromIN on 01/21/2017 - 5:49 am
Now he can be the economic populist President that he campaigned on. Protect Social Security from the knuckle dragging ‘Ayn Rand’ Republicans. Allow every American citizen to qualify for Medicare and fight for debt-free higher education that does not enslave our kids to usurious interest.
#2 by Frederick on 01/21/2017 - 7:03 am
What a jew pile of horse manure; as usual, our enemy has ulterior motives; like the $38 Billion just given to the rogue jew state.
#3 by mothman777 on 01/21/2017 - 8:15 am
The author of this piece reprinted from THE FORWARD is pure evil, what a shameless and hypocritical liar he is.
How dare he speak such crap in the full knowledge that Jewish-controlled America actually created the unspeakably vile ISIS terrorists as a proxy military force to fight for Israel, in the knowledge too that Iraq and Afghanistan are now nuclear wastelands covered in radioactive depleted uranium that will, in the fullness of time, destroy the genomes of all living creatures in those lands, as the Jews are fighting a war of literal extermination against all Gentiles on this planet, and they don’t care that other species get harmed at the same time.
As always, the Jew declares himself to be the very opposite of what he really is, a hate-filled genocidal mass murderer, fully intent, as proven by their twisted Zohar, on the total extermination of all non-Jewish life on the entire planet before all Gentiles are then all sent to eternal hell.
Of course, while this process is continually being ramped up, the Jews will inevitably attempt to totally hypnotize us all ‘1984’ style, by telling us that they are spreading love, peace and harmony.
And even worse than that, is watching the sheeple being continually forced to soak it all up and accept it, it is truly sickening.
Still, maybe we will start to see a more realistic approach to the parasite now that Mr Trump is President. The Jews are attacking him continually, not for the reason that he is any ‘Hitler’ as they hysterically proclaim, but for the reason that they are worried that he will actually put a stop to their JWO NWO plans.
In Britain, the BBC are sickeningly attacking Russian speakers that they are interviewing live on television, for no good reason, not interviewing them at all, in fact, but acting like prosecution QC’s in Crown Court, making highly aggressive hate-filled false accusations against them, now calling Russia the face of the NWO, how weird is that? I wonder how they can switch realities like that, when just a while ago, it was Jewish-controlled Western politicians openly stating the necessity of a coming NWO, like it was something good, and the NWO is the brainchild of the Jews, yet now the cunning Jewish-controlled BBC attempts to switch things around, and now Russia is the NWO, and it is now an evil thing, because Russia is behind it they falsely claim, yet in reality, Mr Putin bravely opposes the thoroughly evil NWO of the Jews in the West.
What is worrying about all this is the sheer ferocity building up now in how words are being utterly twisted, and how people are being totally misrepresented, like Mr Trump and Mr Putin are being totally misrepresented and demonized, which is highly reminiscent of ‘allied’ wartime hate propaganda against ‘enemy’ leaders, no less. Such are the symptoms of ever-increasing totalitarian Jewish control in the media and in world politics, and they are horrifying.