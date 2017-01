George Soros’ #Womensmarch And The Attack Of The Charlatans

BY JONATHAN AZAZIAH – Okay. We’ve been here before. We’ve done this dance, we’ve seen this movie, we’ve binge-watched this TV show and played this game so let’s dispense with the pleasantries and call a Soros-funded gathering of degenerates, agents and fuckwits what it really is: A Soros-funded gathering of degenerates, agents and fuckwits. This #WomensMarch is backed by some 50 organizations funded by the one-man “regime change” machine known as George Soros, a deadly, serpentine billionaire Jew and long-time lieutenant of the Rothschild family who has the blood of tens of millions of human beings on his scaled, nailed and frail reptilian hands. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

