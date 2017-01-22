WATCH – Gaddafi Predicted the New Cold War in 2009 (VIDEO)
RUSSIA INSIDER – In an incredible, prophetic interview from 2009, Gaddafi told a Russian television crew that Ukraine would be ground zero of a new cold war between Washington and Moscow. In 2009! That was when even Moscow was masturbating furiously to the prospects of a new “reset” with the west.
No wonder Hillary Clinton murdered Gaddafi. He was too smart for his own good. Watch the whole interview. Otherwise you won’t appreciate how prophetic and scary his observations really were…
