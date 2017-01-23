Archbishop of the Palestinian Orthodox Church in Jerusalem warns of normalizing relations with Israelis

PALINFO – Father ATALLAH HANNA, Archbishop of the Palestinian Orthodox Church in Occupied Jerusalem, has strongly denounced recent Arab efforts to normalize and establish relations with Israeli figures and institutions.

“It seems that we have moved from the stage of normalization to the stage of close strategic cooperation between the occupation state and some Arab countries,” Father Hanna said during his meeting on Saturday with Jerusalemite figures in the holy city.

He affirmed that meetings at the highest levels took place in different countries between Arab and Israeli officials and public figures, adding that Arab delegations also made “normalization visits” recently to Occupied Jerusalem.

The Archbishop added that such meetings and visits were held under many pretexts, including exchanging opinions, and promoting the culture of peace and dialog, warning of their detrimental impacts on the Palestinian people’s struggle and just cause.

He stressed the need to confront such suspicious and dangerous normalization activities through sending urgent messages to everyone concerned to swiftly address this negative phenomenon.