Palestinians, Jordan Agree to Take Steps if U.S. Moves Embassy to Jerusalem

Sabba – I do hope President Trump moves the US embassy to Jerusalem because we can not have another 70 years of ‘peace negotiations’ which, as we all know, will lead nowhere. “The status quo is not working” and has done nothing but anesthetized the Arabic/Muslim people while the settlements continue, unchallenged, without anyone daring to lift their little finger against Israel.

Except for Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, all the Middle Eastern rulers/leaders are either Arab zionists or outright crypto-jews (Morocco, Jordan, Arabia). But the people have their hearts in the right place, even though these hearts of theirs have been numbed.

Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem might very well be the medicine the Muslims need to break the spell which has kept them “scurrying around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle”. A move of the US embassy to Jerusalem will wake them up from their slumber, will act like an electroshock which could very well trigger the beginning of real liberation revolutions all over the Middle East, revolutions which will not end until all zionist entities are destroyed, starting with Arabia.

———————————————

HAARETZ – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met on Sunday with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman about the possibility the new U.S. administration would move Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The White House said on Sunday that the administration was “at the very beginning stages of even discussing” moving the U.S embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

After the meeting with Abdullah, Abbas said that he and the king had agreed to a list of steps they would take if such a decision is implemented. He said the coordination with Jordan was essential ahead of Abdullah’s plans to visit Washington and Moscow in the coming weeks.

The Palestinians and the Jordanian king are concerned about the embassy move issue, and therefore they felt an urgent need to coordinate their steps.

Abbas said “I hope the American administration will act on two levels, one, to not discuss moving the embassy to Jerusalem and second, for the administration to lead negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis with the aim of achieving a political settlement.”

Abbas said that “this is the best contribution the United Staes could make.”

A senior Palestinian source involved in the meeting told Haaretz that Jordan is very sensitive to any decision being made with regard to moving the embassy because the holy sites in Jerusalem are under its jurisdiction.

“What worries the Jordanians is the repercussions such a decision could have on the Jordanian street and what could develop internally in Jordan, hence the significance of the pressure being applied on the Americans and the Russians.”

The source said that the feeling at the Muqata is that U.S. President Donald Trump can be expected to announce plans to move the embassy in the coming days and therefore it is necessary to take action on all fronts at this time.