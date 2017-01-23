Republicans File Bill To Terminate United Nations Membership
ed note (tony)…Great! Restoring sovereignty . Does that mean the creatures in Congress will no longer take their marching orders from AIPAC?
#1 by Christopher Phillips on 01/23/2017 - 8:28 am
Fawning, panting, treasonous shills for Israel.
#2 by Sabba on 01/23/2017 - 8:32 am
Interesting how leaving the UN is called ‘Sovereignty Restoration’. When Malaysia had tried to leave the UN and ‘restore her sovereignty’, hell was unleashed upon her by the US and she was forced back in.
If the US leave the UN, then the UN will not stay in NYC and I do not think it can move anywhere on US territory.
If the US leave the UN, then it means the end of the UN as we know it, perhaps its death, just like the League Of Nations died as soon as America left it.
I am not sure this is all positive as there are many jews in Europe (especially in France) who have been openly calling for many years for the replacement of the UN which have become obsolete.
They have been shamelessly calling for a new and more efficient international organization that would truly represent the ‘nations’ of the world, do a better job than the useless UN and that should be located in the one city that unites jews, Christians and Muslims… Jerusalem.