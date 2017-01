Beijing urges US to exercise caution when dealing with South China Sea issue

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST – Beijing has called on Washington to be “cautious” when commenting on the South China Sea dispute, after the White House said the United States would protect its interests in international waters in the area.

“The US is not a claimant in the related disputes in the South China Sea,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying during a regular press conference on Tuesday. “We urge the US side to respect the reality, to be cautious in its remarks and actions, so as to avoid undermining the peace and stability in the region,” she said.