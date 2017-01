Chechen Government to Restore Aleppo’s Great Mosque

RUSSIA INSIDER – Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov yesterday confirmed that Chechens are serving in the Russian Defense Ministry battalion of military police in Syria. In addition, the Chechen authorities have decided to rebuild the mosque and the minaret of the Umayyad Mosque of Aleppo. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

