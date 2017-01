Russia Promises to Rebuild Destroyed Syrian Churches

RUSSIA INSIDER – “Of course we will take part in the restoration of churches, but first of all we must restore peace in the country,” Met. Hilarion (Alfeyev) said on Tuesday in a meeting with students of the Moscow State Linguistic University, reports Interfax-Religion. “It’s hard to begin restoring churches when this or that territory is constantly changing hands,” he continued, assuring the students of the Russian Orthodox Church’s continuing support for war-torn Syria. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

