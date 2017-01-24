Trump and Netanyahu Are Going To Get Jews Killed — Unless They Change Course

ed note–when reading things emanating out of the JMSM dealing with Israel, Jewish issues, etc, there are 2 existing paradigms that must be understood within their own unique and proper context in trying to understand just what the real reason for the screeching happens to be–

1. Items that are meant to convey the idea of panic when in fact it is all just a ruse. For example, when the ADL, SPLC, or other affiliated groups issue one of their cookie-cutter ‘Intelligence Reports’ sirening the news that a group of undereducated skinheads without $20 amongst them is planning to hold a 10 man rally in Nowheresville, America, warning of the ‘resurgence of the 3rd Reich’ and imminent Hollerco$t, it is a ruse, similar in many respects to putting a magnifying glass to a tiny Gecko lizard and calling it Tyrannosaurus Rex.

And then there are those cases where there is real, measurable panic which these same elements making up Judea, Inc attempt to mask, utilizing sophisticated verbiage and sentence structure that are both meant to be understood only by members of ‘la famiglia’ and which flies over the heads of Gentiles who are more entranced with the size of the latest boil that has erupted on Kim Kardashian’s hind quarters than they are with anything of substantive political significance

The following piece falls into the ‘#2’ category, and not in the excretory sense as some people understand ‘#2’ to mean, but rather that it is representative of genuine panic on the part of certain elements making up Judea, Inc concerning the stormy political weather that may be headed this way now that Trump has been made LOTFW. Beinart, himself a ‘good’ Jew from the left who preaches a ‘kinder, gentler’ Zionism that believes in treating Palestinians ‘humanely’ while still stealing their land and erecting/maintaining the Jewish state, understands the inherent danger that exists in the kind of unhinged, unrestricted, Torah-based Zionism of Likud et al who believe that the Messianic age has arrived and therefore Israel has the blessings of Yahweh to do whatever she wants, no matter how bloody and barbaric, and that the same magic that paved an open road for Old Testament luminaries such as Moses, Joshua, David, et al now exists and will thus protect the apple of Yahweh’s eye–the Jewish state–from any and all sanctions or bad PR arising out of Israel’s periodic and predictable blood-binges in Gaza or wherever.