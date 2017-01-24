«

Trump and Netanyahu Are Going To Get Jews Killed — Unless They Change Course


ROME CENTURION

ed note–when reading things emanating out of the JMSM dealing with Israel, Jewish issues, etc, there are 2 existing paradigms that must be understood within their own unique and proper context in trying to understand just what the real reason for the screeching happens to be–

1. Items that are meant to convey the idea of panic when in fact it is all just a ruse. For example, when the ADL, SPLC, or other affiliated groups issue one of their cookie-cutter ‘Intelligence Reports’ sirening the news that a group of undereducated skinheads without $20 amongst them is planning to hold a 10 man rally in Nowheresville, America, warning of the ‘resurgence of the 3rd Reich’ and imminent Hollerco$t, it is a ruse, similar in many respects to putting a magnifying glass to a tiny Gecko lizard and calling it Tyrannosaurus Rex.

And then there are those cases where there is real, measurable panic which these same elements making up Judea, Inc attempt to mask, utilizing sophisticated verbiage and sentence structure that are both meant to be understood only by members of ‘la famiglia’ and which flies over the heads of Gentiles who are more entranced with the size of the latest boil that has erupted on Kim Kardashian’s hind quarters than they are with anything of substantive political significance

The following piece falls into the ‘#2’ category, and not in the excretory sense as some people understand ‘#2’ to mean, but rather that it is representative of genuine panic on the part of certain elements making up Judea, Inc concerning the stormy political weather that may be headed this way now that Trump has been made LOTFW. Beinart, himself a ‘good’ Jew from the left who preaches a ‘kinder, gentler’ Zionism that believes in treating Palestinians ‘humanely’ while still stealing their land and erecting/maintaining the Jewish state, understands the inherent danger that exists in the kind of unhinged, unrestricted, Torah-based Zionism of Likud et al who believe that the Messianic age has arrived and therefore Israel has the blessings of Yahweh to do whatever she wants, no matter how bloody and barbaric, and that the same magic that paved an open road for Old Testament luminaries such as Moses, Joshua, David, et al now exists and will thus protect the apple of Yahweh’s eye–the Jewish state–from any and all sanctions or bad PR arising out of Israel’s periodic and predictable blood-binges in Gaza or wherever.

And this may be exactly what Trump & co are planning to do, which is to give Netanyahu and the rest of his Siccari associates all the open road they need/want in ripping away the veil of the ‘kinder, gentler’ Zionism that ‘good Jews’ on the left such as Beinart need to exist if the Jewish state stands even a snowball’s chance in hell of surviving, and those who doubt that such an operation is possible due to Trump’s ‘Jewish daughter’ and his ‘Jewish son-in-law’ need look no further than the bi-partisan screeching campaign that has existed on both the left and the right within Judea, Inc since he announced his candidacy for the position of LOTFW.

 

Peter Beinart, The Forward

When the mass violence starts, and some Israeli Jews die, and many more huddle in bomb shelters, I won’t write a column like this. I won’t write a column like this because when Jewish blood flows, it changes the conversation. American Jews became less tolerant of criticism of Israel. And I feel less comfortable offering it. When the next intifada begins, I’ll write more cautiously for fear of causing pain to my fellow Jews, who will already be suffering enough.

So I’ll say it bluntly now: Unless they change course, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are going to get Jews killed. I’m not saying that’s what they want. Of course not. And I’m not trying to detract from the primary moral responsibility of those Palestinians who detonate bombs or shoot guns or stab with knives. Palestinian terrorism is inexcusable. It always has been. It always will be.

But when experts warn that actions are likely to spark violence, and you take them anyway, you are responsible too.

Last week, according to Haaretz, the Israeli army, police and internal security service all “presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior ministers with scenarios of worsening violence should incoming President Donald Trump announce the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.” Mohammed al-Momani, media affairs minister for the government of Jordan, which provides invaluable anti-terror assistance to both Israel and the United States, warned that moving the embassy would have “catastrophic consequences.” Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said moving the embassy, and annexing West Bank settlements, will spark “chaos, lawlessness and extremism.”

Yet despite this, Trump says he’ll move the embassy, and Netanyahu says he’ll increase settlement building (which was pretty massive already), at least in East Jerusalem and the “settlement blocs.” And each man eggs the other on.

There are two justifications for what Trump and Netanyahu are doing. The first is that moving the embassy and boosting settlement growth are so valuable that they are worth doing even if they increase the risk of violence. But why?

Moving the embassy is symbolic. Jerusalem will be Israel’s capital whether the U.S. places its embassy there or not. Israel will control West Jerusalem in any two-state deal, whether the U.S. moves its embassy there or not. The PLO itself accepted that in 1993. What remains to be negotiated, if serious negotiations ever occur again, is whether the Palestinians will have a capital in East Jerusalem, and if so, where. Moving the American embassy won’t change that either.

But unfettered building in East Jerusalem makes it harder for East Jerusalem to serve as the capital of a Palestinian state. And since East Jerusalem is the cultural, religious and commercial capital of the West Bank, establishing a Palestinian state without a capital there is like a establishing a country in Westchester that lacks access to New York City. It’s absurd.

Massive building in “settlement blocs” imperils the two-state solution, too. To hear American Jewish leaders explain it, “settlement blocs” are near the Green Line, and are part of the occupied territories that everyone agrees will remain under Israeli control in a peace agreement. But that’s not true. Ariel is considered part of a “settlement bloc” yet it stretches almost halfway across the West Bank. Which is why Mahmoud Abbas, during his 2007-2008 negotiations with Ehud Olmert, insisted that Israel dismantle it.

The second defense of Trump and Netanyahu’s behavior is that even if moving the embassy and building more settlements aren’t valuable in and of themselves, Israel should never be cowed by the prospect of Palestinian violence. To do so would be to imply that Israel deserves some of the blame for that violence, which is like blaming a woman who is raped for wearing a short skirt.

The problem with the analogy is that rape is purely a product of male pathology. Palestinian violence in the West Bank, by contrast, is a pathological response to a genuine grievance: living for 50 years without the rights of citizenship, free movement and due process.

That’s why Israeli security officials have consistently noted that when Palestinians despair of gaining those basic rights, the likelihood of Palestinian violence goes up. In 2013, Yuval Diskin, former head of the Shin Bet, warned that “The fading hopes for a real change in the situation” is “the reason why, at the end of the day, the Palestinians will take to the streets, leading to another round of bloody violence.” In 2015, Herzl Halevi, the IDF’s chief of military intelligence, said one of the main drivers of Palestinian violence was the feeling among Palestinian youth that they have “nothing to lose.”

The greatest protest leaders, Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi, found ways to give their people hope while still insisting that they reject violence no matter the provocation. And unlike Yasser Arafat, who flirted disastrously with violence during the second intifada, today’s Palestinian leaders must strive to emulate King and Gandhi’s example.

But if Palestinians have responsibilities, we Jews do, too. On the night King was murdered, as violence erupted in black neighborhoods across America, Robert Kennedy said that, “There is another kind of violence, slower but just as deadly, destructive as the shot or the bomb in the night. This is the violence of institutions; indifference and inaction and slow decay…This is the breaking of a man’s spirit by denying him the chance to stand as a father and as a man among other men.”

Holding millions of Palestinians as non-citizens under military law is violence. Entrenching the system that treats them as lesser human beings because they are not Jews is violence. Snuffing out their hopes of ever tasting the basic freedoms that David Friedman and Jared Kushner take for granted is violence.

We must say so now, before the sight of dead Jews drives us all mad.

This entry was posted on 01/24/2017, 4:48 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: