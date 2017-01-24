WATCH – Medvedev: Don’t Put Faith in Foreign Leaders, Sanctions Not Going Anywhere



RUSSIA INSIDER – Don’t count on sanctions being lifted any time soon. That was Russian PM Dimitri Medvedev’s sober advice to the 16th congress of the United Russia party in Moscow. Medvedev warned the assembled delegates not to place their hopes in any foreign leader – but in themselves and their own country. He also reminded the audience that sanctions – supposed to harm Russia – were actually a big boost to Russian agriculture and the government would do what it could to help Russian farmers exploit the unique conditions. Share this: Facebook

