Israel To Grant Asylum To 100 Children Refugees From Syria

The children will be brought to Israel with temporary residency status, Channel 10 reported. That status will allow them to receive Israeli identification cards, however it will not immediately qualify them for national passports. It was not initially clear if the Syrian children residing in Israel would be able to apply for travel documents in lieu of passports.

Under the initiative, the state plans to inform the United Nations that after four years of residency in the country, the children will become eligible for permanent residency status, authorizing their indefinite legal stay in Israel.

In addition, the government is reportedly considering residency sponsorship parameters to allow the legal immigration of the orphaned children’s immediate family members.

After nearly six years of war, tens of millions of Syrians have fled their homes, including millions who have left the country. Hundreds of thousands have been killed.