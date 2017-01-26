Jew Levin goes ballistic on Obama’s last-minute $221 million gift to the Palestinian Authority



Levin on Obama’s $221M Gift to Palestinian Authority: This is What Royalty Used to Do By Andrew Eicher | January 24, 2017 | 1:00 PM EST Nationally syndicated radio talk show host Mark Levin (AP Photo/AJ Mast) On his nationally syndicated radio show Monday, host Mark Levin decried former-President Barack Obama’s last-minute $221 million gift to the Palestinian Authority as “what royalty used to do.” “[W]e have an imperial president with a despotic mindset,” said Mark Levin. “He goes around congress. This is what royalty used to do.” Levin’s comments are in response to the Obama administration sending a $221 million payment to the Palestinian Authority, despite a congressional hold on the funds, only a few hours from President Donald Trump’s inauguration. http://www.mrctv.org/embed/196231 Below is a full transcript of Mark Levin’s comments: “Holds were put on it. Keep the music. Holds were put on it, which means the executive branch did not have the authority to spend it. The money comes from congress. The president executes. He can’t spend on his own. “Now, I don’t think there’s anything we can do about this, but I have alerted my lawyers at Landmark Legal Foundation just now, our general counsel there, executive vice president, to look into this. “I’m telling you, I don’t think there’s anything we can do about it, but look we must. Comment we trust. Today we are. I’m doing my Sharpton. Ad Feedback “But anyway, this a very, very serious matter, and I am sick and tired of this despotism – this despotism dressed up as humanitarianism. I’m sick of it. “He gives $221 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority. He notifies congress the morning of the inauguration, when congress isn’t even paying attention to what the hell is going on. Dastardly, backstabbing, cowardice act on the part of this president. “I told you one of the things we need to do, and I will add it one day as the 12th proposed reform amendment to the Constitution – that the time between the election and the inauguration of the new president must be reduced. It must be truncated. “Obama is a lawless, rogue president. That’s what he is. “‘Divided States of America’: The government taxpayer subsidized PBS, which spends our money to pay for propaganda against us, they would never point out what I have pointed out here time and time again – that we have an imperial president with a despotic mindset. He goes around congress. This is what royalty used to do.” Share this: Facebook

