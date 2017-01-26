Jews Denounce Trump’s ‘Dangerous Lie’ About Immigrant Voter Fraud

That claim is untrue, according to experts and officials from both parties. The Times called it a “lie” in a headline.

“This is a very dangerous lie,” said Bend the Arc’s CEO, Stosh Cotler, in a statement. “This is the kind of lie designed to confer legitimacy where it doesn’t exist and to create hatred and blame where it is not deserved. The president must apologize for it, and leaders in Congress who sat there and listened to it must repudiate it.”