Jews Denounce Trump’s ‘Dangerous Lie’ About Immigrant Voter Fraud

THE FORWARD – The Jewish social justice organization Bend the Arc Jewish Action called President Trump’s repeated charge that undocumented immigrants voted en masse in the November elections a “dangerous lie” in a statement issued Tuesday.
Trump told lawmakers Monday that he lost the popular vote because millions of immigrants had voted illegally, according to The New York Times.
That claim is untrue, according to experts and officials from both parties. The Times called it a “lie” in a headline.
“This is a very dangerous lie,” said Bend the Arc’s CEO, Stosh Cotler, in a statement. “This is the kind of lie designed to confer legitimacy where it doesn’t exist and to create hatred and blame where it is not deserved. The president must apologize for it, and leaders in Congress who sat there and listened to it must repudiate it.”
At his press conference Tuesday, the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, doubled down on the charge.
“He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him,” Spicer said, without offering any evidence.
#1 by PJ London on 01/26/2017 - 3:07 am
So he will collect the evidence, and prove it.
Then introduce a sensible and provable Voter-ID law for 2020, and end for all time the nonsensical systems currently in place.
The system should have an electronic vote, plus a sealed paper audit, plus a printed vote copy for the individual. It must have a method to tally the number of voters who physically attend with the number of votes in the machines. It must have instant ID of voters across all voting stations, so that no-one can vote more than once and that they are immediately held and arrested for attempted voter fraud.
We can do it with cell phones, we can do it with bank cards, we can do it with driving licences, there is no excuse.
It really is not rocket science, merely good practice.