Lebanon Arrests Five Mossad Spies

I-24 NEWS – Lebanese authorities said on Wednesday that they had arrested five residents on suspicion of spying for Israel, local media outlets reported. Two of the accused were Lebanese, two were Nepalese immigrants, while a fifth was a Palestinian refugee. The two Nepalese suspects were women and the rest were men.
Authorities said the accused had confessed during questioning and admitted to making phone contact with the Israeli embassies in Turkey, Jordan, the United Kingdom, and Nepal with offers to provide information.
Lebanon has arrested and prosecuted alleged spies for Israel on several occasions.
In November 2015, authorities said they had arrested two Lebanese nationals and a Syrian on allegations of spying for Israel.
The statement said the three had confessed to the charges against them, admitting they had gathered information on individuals and security and military targets.
The three also allegedly filmed “sensitive” roads and other areas in southern Lebanon “and sent the footage to their employers to be used in later attacks.”
Among the trio was a Lebanese man who had worked for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for two decades.
In January 2015, Lebanese terror group Hezbollah indirectly admitted reports that an Israeli spy infiltrated its senior ranks.
“There is no party in the world as big and sophisticated as Hezbollah that was able to stand with the same steadfastness despite some major infiltrations,” Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told the Lebanese Al Nur radio station.
“Hezbollah has worked intensely on battling espionage among its ranks and in its entourage. Some cases [of espionage] surfaced, and they are very limited cases,” Qassem said.
His comments were believed to refer to the exposure and arrest of Mohammed Shawareb, who allegedly spied for Israel while serving as an aide to Hezbollah leader, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah.
————————————
#1 by 5 dancing shlomos on 01/26/2017 - 9:54 am
where there’s 5
there’s 15
keep digging
#2 by theskepticalcynic on 01/26/2017 - 10:19 am
Those who spy for Israel can be likened to metastasizing cancer cells. Some may be inherently evil and do it for money, others may be blackmailed into it, and some because of threats to their family. Whatever the reason, severe life threatening damage is the result. The only solution is the complete and permanent excision or destruction by “radiation therapy” of the source and constant “monitoring” and rapid response to even the slightest indication of any remnant cropping anywhere in the body/in the planet.
#3 by TonyFromIN on 01/26/2017 - 11:40 am
Go to your local shopping mall kiosk. There, you will find undercover Mossad spies selling ‘dead sea’ lotions