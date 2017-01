Turkish journalist reports from Aleppo: Syrians oppose jewhadism, support Assad, grateful to Hezbollah and Russia

THE DURAN – Contrary to persistent popular analysis from abroad, the country is not divided. Despite sectarian campaigns and clashes by jihadis financed with money they received from the Gulf, Syrians did not split along sectarian lines. There was no sectarian divide between the Syrian army and the people, as some said. When you carefully observe the internal dynamics, you can see it was not a war between Alawites and Sunnis or Christians and Muslims.