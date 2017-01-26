UK – SCOTTISH FOOTBALL FANS URGE ROD STEWART TO CANCEL TEL AVIV GIG

JERUSALEM POST – Fans of UK soccer team have urged legendary rock musician and singer Rod Stewart to cancel his anticipated concert in Israel scheduled for June of this year.

“Dear Rod! We are shocked at your recent decision to breach the international cultural boycott of Israel and appeal to you to reconsider your decision,” begins a petition posted by admirers of Scottish soccer club Celtic F.C. to the website change.org.

“As a life-long Celtic fan you must be well aware of the special affinity our fans have with the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom. Israel openly uses culture as a form of propaganda to justify its illegal occupation of Palestine,” adds the stated appeal.

Stewart announced his intention to play in Israel in a recorded statement filmed late last year, saying “I’m looking forward to performing in Tel Aviv,” adding “I’ll be playing your favorite hits, with a few surprises too.”

The 72-year-old musician last performed in Israel in 2010 at the Ramat Gan stadium.

The petition also includes a message of support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement, which aims to socially and economically undermine the Jewish state as a way to affect political change.

“Just as South African anti-apartheid activists called for an international boycott which led to the downfall of the apartheid regime, Palestinians are asking for a boycott of Israel as part of the Boycott Divestment Sanctions campaign,” the petition reads.

“As Celtic fans we support the Palestinian-led BDS movement for freedom, justice and equality. Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity!,” the plea adds.

Stewart has yet to respond for comment to the petition.

The legendary British musician is still expected to rock Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon on June 14, 2017.