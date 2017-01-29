MUST READ – The Socio-Political Significance Of The Covenants Of The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)



KATHEON – It is essential, necessary, and imperative to realize that these “clashes” represent an absolutely artificial set-up, a fire that was ignited, and which is fueled and fanned by puppet-masters with shameful and criminal intentions with the objective of remaining in their sinister positions as the undisputed “rulers of the world.” It is these people who coined the name of their reign: The New World Order. Obviously, this system contains nothing “new;” rather, it simply brings the old imperialistic agenda to a new, more deeply-rooted, stage. The globalists are no longer interested in colonies or empires: they seek full-spectrum dominance and a global government in which countries are prisons for the poor but borderless for billionaires. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 01/29/2017, 3:29 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.