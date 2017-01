UK – Parliament to “Investigate” Israeli Interference

THE NEW OBSERVER – The British Parliament’s Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee has announced the launch of an official investigation into the activities of Shai Masot, the Israeli diplomat exposed as wanting to “take down” U.K. politicians in an Al Jazeera undercover documentary. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 01/29/2017, 3:15 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.