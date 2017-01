Trump accuses Schumer of shedding ‘fake tears’ over refugees

thehill.com

President Trump on Monday accused Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) of shedding “fake tears” over his ban on refugees and individuals from a certain Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

Schumer teared up during a press conference on Sunday in New York while addressing the controversial policy. The president on Monday responded, “There’s a 5 percent chance they’re real.”

“I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears,” Trump said after meeting with small business leaders at the White House. “I’m going to ask him who is his acting coach.”

Schumer, standing alongside refugees, called on the Senate to vote on legislation blocking Trump’s order.

Choking back tears, Schumer called the order “mean-spirited and un-American.”

“These orders go against what America has always been about. The orders make us less humanitarian, less safe, less American,” Schumer said.

Asked via email for a reaction to Trump’s comments on Monday, Schumer spokesman Matt House wrote, “We’re not going to dignify that with a response.

Trump has known Schumer for decades, dating back to the president’s time as a real estate developer in New York City. The two men appeared chummy at a reception for congressional leaders last week at the White House.

But they have also traded insults.

Trump earlier this month called Schumer the “head clown” for defending the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate leader, in turn, has pledged to fight the new president’s agenda.

“On most areas, we’re going to have to fight him, and we’ll fight him tooth and nail,” he told NBC’s “Today” on Inauguration Day.