IDF vehicles reportedly operating inside Lebanon

Hezbollah says bulldozers carrying out work beyond border fence; army declines to comment

ed note–2 things worth noting here–

1. Yet another example as to ‘how they do it’. Jews, masters at ‘writing the script’ and ‘setting the scene’ understand the need for provocation in creating the narrative and steering the discourse. Therefore, in order to get the war they want started off on the ‘right foot’–meaning the AY-rabs as the aggressor and the po’ lil’ persecuted Jooz as the victims, they have to make sure that everything is arranged just right, so that when the director yells ‘ACTION’ and the cameras start rolling, it is a silverscreen production from start to end, or, as Moshe Sharett, Israel’s first Foreign Minister and 2nd Prime Minister, once famously put it–

‘The state of Israel must invent dangers, and to do this it must adopt the methods of provocation and revenge…. And above all, let us hope for a new war with the Arab countries so that we may finally get rid of our troubles and acquire our space…’

and,

2. Remember, that according to ‘protocols’ embraced by Judea, Inc, Lebanon does not exist. It is an artificial name given to that territory lying to the north of Israel which Jews consider to be theirs according to the dictates of the Torah, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

Times of Israel

Hezbollah claimed Wednesday that IDF units had crossed the Israeli-Lebanese border and were operating inside Lebanon, Channel 10 reported.

The reported cited Hezbollah as saying IDF bulldozers were carrying out work near the border.

Photos allegedly taken of the area showed a bulldozer and soldiers, although their country of origin was not clear.

The IDF declined to comment about the reports.

The IDF occasionally carries out work on the border fence, including activities on the Lebanese side of the border.

In October 2016 an IDF soldier was shot and lightly injured by gunfire coming from Lebanon while he was on duty in northern Israel.

The shots were fired from a passing car across the border, according to the IDF. The Israeli troops had been working on the defenses along the border, when they came under attack near Reches Ramim, southwest of Kiryat Shmona, the IDF said.

The Lebanese military denied that the shooting had taken place, telling the government news outlet NNA that “there is no truth to the claims by some media reports from the Zionist enemy” — meaning Israel — “that shots were fired from a car within Lebanon at an Israeli soldier.”

The injured soldier was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hezbollah, an Iran-proxy terror organization, maintains a large arsenal, which includes hundreds of thousands of rockets aimed at Israel.