MUST READ–Trump Alchemy: Converting Righteous Indignationalism Lead Into Anti-Shemitism Gold?

‘Reflections, proper analysis, honesty, and courage have to drive us not to be totally optimistic just for optimism’s sake. Reality and the truth are always the Gentile’s best weapon. Jews use truth to tell lies, and Trump uses lies to tell truth. Trump “lies” as a way to harness the political winds of righteous indignation. In fact, if I had to narrow the Trump election down to two words: righteous indignationalism.’ continue reading Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 02/01/2017, 10:22 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.