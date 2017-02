The World Government Summit To Take Place In Dubai, 12-14 February 2017

The World Government Summit is the global authority on government, being the only event of its kind dedicated to ‘Shaping the Future of Governments’ and setting the course for the next generation of governments worldwide.

The Annual Gathering of the World Government Summit is an annual convention of the Summit, convening over 3000 participants, world leaders, policy makers, international community members and experts from over 130 countries. Taking place in February at the iconic Madinat Jumeirah, it is a global platform dedicated to the enhancement of government around the world.