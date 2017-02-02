One Track Mind–Jewish film director J.J. Abrams working on ‘Nazi zombie’ film

‘Overlord’ will follow 2 paratroopers forced to battle ‘supernatural forces’ behind enemy lines during World War II

American movie director, producer and screenwriter J.J. Abrams, who was the central figure behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” is working on a new film about Nazi zombies during World War II.

The movie, called “Overlord,” will revolve around two paratroopers who become stranded behind enemy lines after the plane transporting them crashes into a German radio tower in Normandy during the June 1944 D-Day invasion, according to Variety.

In addition to having to battle Nazis, the two paratroopers also have to fight against “supernatural forces that are a result of a secret Nazi experiment,” such as zombies.

The idea for the movie was concocted by Abrams and Billy Ray, most famous for writing the box office hit “The Hunger Games.” The movie will be directed by Julius Avery, who directed the 2014 film “Son of a Gun,” according to Variety.

“Overlord” follows in the footsteps of the 2009 Norwegian film “Dead Snow,” as well as its 2014 sequel “Dead Snow: Red vs. Dead,” both of which star Nazi zombies.

Nazi zombies also feature prominently in the “Call of Duty” video game series, which features a special mode in which players must survive wave after wave of Nazi zombie attacks.