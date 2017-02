Jewish student at Wisconsin college receives note: ‘You should be gassed’

Anti-Semitic threat found under Beloit College dorm room door, shortly after swastika painted on noticeboard outside

ed note–there was a time when reasonable people could assume that acts such as these were ‘self-inflicted’ by Jews themselves in ‘do it yourself’ versions of the same false flag ops in which Israel engages on a regular basis.

However, we no longer have the liberty of making such assumptions. Given the degree to which entire swaths of the ‘White Nationalist’ movement have been compromised and infiltrated by Judaic operatives posing as members of the ‘angry white man brigade’, filling the coffer$ of these various groups/individuals with money and making sure to give them weekly coverage in the JMSM while steering the discourse in such a way that benefits Jewish interests, the odds that events of this type are indeed ‘the real deal’ and that those responsible are regular readers of Daily Stormer, Stormfront, etc is probably closer to around 50/50 than some would like to consider.

Times of Israel

A Jewish student at Beloit College in Wisconsin was targeted twice with anti-Semitic messages, including a threatening note.

Last Friday, an anti-Semitic note was found under the door of the student’s dorm room, and earlier this month, a swastika was painted on a dry-erase board on her door, Rabbi Chesky Rothman, who runs a Jewish student center at the small liberal arts college with his wife, confirmed to JTA.

“K**e, You should be gassed for what you say & do on this campus. Be worried c**t,” the note read, according to an op-ed published by The Beloit College Round Table.

In a separate incident, a Beloit student reported Monday that anti-Muslim graffiti and a swastika had been spray-painted next to and on his door. However, the Beloit Police Department said Wednesday that the student in question, Michael Kee, had been arrested after confessing that he had perpetrated the vandalism.

On Monday, Beloit police had said it was investigating “three incidents of potential hate crimes involving two students” at the college.

Beloit President Scott Bierman said in a statement posted Wednesday on the college’s Facebook page that Kee’s arrest “must not distract us from the hate crimes directed toward a Jewish female student last week.”