Press Secretary Sean Spicer Falsely Accuses Iran of Attacking U.S. Navy Vessel

#1 by Frederick on 02/03/2017 - 6:11 am
Iran is still is the US sights…..as part of our “unbreakable” bond with the jew state. How can Trump be friends with Russia while wanting war with Iran??
#2 by Lasse Karagiannis on 02/03/2017 - 6:53 am
5-dimensional chess played by Trump, only a smoke screen. He doesn’t want war with Iran, but wants everybody to believe it, especially all Jews who voted for him, but he will stab them all in the back, because he knows they are “Israel first”
He did not mentioned Jews on Holohoax remembrance day.
Promised to move the Embassy to Al-Quds, but is not going to.
He is an alpha male,tells Nutty Netty to stop building settlements, and the pervert knows instantly that he has to obey.
Nutty Netty knows there is a real man in the Whitehouse now.
Just pray that the Jews do not succeed in killing him, as they did with JFK and his brother..
The Iranians don’t want the sanctions to be lifted, because they want to preserve their culture, and that is why they tested the ballistic missile. An alternative explanation that does not hold water is that the Persians are stupid. The Persians are not stupid, they know exactly what they are doing.