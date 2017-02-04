From the horse’s mouth– ‘Why Judaism is dangerous’

ed note–pay attention to how the interviewer nods his head in agreement while LAUGHING as the Jewish author describes their role throughout history as a ‘corrosive force’, something obviously that has to be remembered/considered the next time someone representing Judea, Inc reacts with the typical over-the-top theatrics and jrama when a discussion of the ‘corrosive’ nature of Judaism and Jewish power is being openly discussed.

They KNOW what it is, but also know that an honest, intelligent discussion of the facts will lead to the dismemberment of Judea, Inc, something which their spiritual addictions simply cannot tolerate, similar in many respects to the violent reaction that pro-aborts display when the word ‘fetus’ is replaced with the word ‘baby’ and where the honest, ugly truth of what abortion really represents is explained with pictures showing dismembered human bodies.