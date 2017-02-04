Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
From the horse’s mouth– ‘Why Judaism is dangerous’
#1 by micktherighteousgentile on 02/04/2017 - 8:55 am
“We Jews are at the bottom of nearly all your wars; not only of the Russian Revolution, but of every major revolution in your history. We did it solely with the irresistible might of our spirit, with ideas, and propaganda.” (Marcus Eli Ravage Century Magazine Jan 1928)
“You have not begun to appreciate the depth of our guilt. We are intruders. We are subverters. We have taken your natural world, your ideals, your destiny, and played havoc with them. We have been at the bottom of not only the latest great war, but of every other major revolution in your history. We have brought discord and confusion and frustration into your personal and public life. We are still doing it. No one can tell how long we shall go on doing it. Who knows what great and glorious destiny might have been yours if we had left you alone.” Statement by the Jewish writer, Marcus Eli Ravage, in Century Magazine, February, 1928:
#2 by micktherighteousgentile on 02/04/2017 - 9:00 am
“We Jews are destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” “You Gentiles” by Maurice Samuels page 155.
“We Jews today, are nothing else but the world’s seducers, its destroyers.” Rabbi Oscar Levy
#3 by micktherighteousgentile on 02/04/2017 - 9:13 am
“Jews have a right to subordinate to themselves the rest of mankind and to be the masters over the whole earth . . . The Jews will become the masters over the whole earth and they will subordinate to themselves all nations, not by material power, not by brute force, but by light, knowledge, understanding, humanity, peace, justice and progress. Judaism is communism, internationalism, the universal brotherhood of man, the emancipation of the working class and the human society. It is with these spiritual weapons that the Jews will conquer the world and the human race. The races and the nations will cheerfully submit to the spiritual power of Judaism, and all will become Jews”.
: “A Program for the Jews and An Answer to all Anti-Semites; A Program for Humanity” by the Marxist Jew Harry Waton”:
#4 by TonyFromIN on 02/04/2017 - 11:50 am
Yep, ‘straight from the horses mouth’……..