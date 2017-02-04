Jewish lives matter!

The future of the world depends upon the Jewish people

ed note–an extremely important article to consider for its past, present, and future implications.

First thing to note–The Jews are a people locked in the past. The present and future only matter to them relative to the past, something which has no basis in reality and is something they have constructed for themselves. The energizing concept that breathed life into this fictional past can basically summed up in one verse from one chapter of their Torah, specifically Genesis 12:3 that reads ‘I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you, and because of you all peoples on the earth (who bless you) will be blessed…’

Herein one can plainly see the root of historical Judaic self-worship and self-deification, a ‘chosen people’ favored by their creator and without whom the rest of the world would remain cursed, backwards, and blind, and hence, a better understanding of that seemingly innocuous little blurb in the sub-title of this piece how ‘The future of the world depends upon the Jewish people’.

Next, how our ‘good Rebbe’ references Egypt and all the plagues and misery that were heaped upon it for having dared disrespect the apple of Yahweh’s eye. If there was one lump of radioactive material within Judaism that explained/diagnosed the root cause of the propensity for greed, violence, aggressiveness, etc, on the part of Jews against Gentiles, it is this one–the story of Egypt. Within the context of this tall tale that has been recounted every year for thousands of years, the Jews wrap themselves in the lore of all the suffering, blood, gore, and misery heaped upon those who got sidewise with the most favored of Yahweh’s creation. Like driving a nail into a piece of wood and thus permanently fastening one object to another, likewise the entire ‘Egypt’ chapter of Jewish history has been the one thing that has energized Jewish activity against Gentiledom by creating this perception that a violent, vindictive, vengeful deity has ‘got their back’ and in the event that they want to ‘help him along’ with their own violent, vengeful, vindictive behavior against ‘anti-Shemites’, then as far as he is concerned, the more the merrier.

More than this though in terms of understanding just what the ‘good Rebbe’ is alluding to here is the section that appears at the end–

‘Even when the Jewish nation fulfills its historic destiny by returning to Eretz Yisrael the great saga of this world will not have been fulfilled. Like Pharaoh who fell on his knees in total submission to Hashem, declaring the irrelevance of his gods and the falsehoods of his religious system, so too will the nations of the world, in our time, stand as one man and declare as in the words of the prophet Yirmiyahu (Jeremiah) chap. 16,19-21–

‘Hashem, my strength and my fortress, my refuge in time of distress, to you the nations will come from the ends of the earth and say, ‘Our ancestors possessed nothing but false gods, worthless idols that did them no good.’

And what our ‘good Rebbe’ is describing here ladies and gentilemen, is the destruction of all the world’s non-Judaic systems that did not act in conformity with the dictates of Judaism, a destruction which Jews themselves are helping to further along with their control of politics, money, media, etc, something which is a modern day repeat of all the suffering, blood, gore, and misery as described in the Judaic Torah in the story of Egypt and all the plagues that were heaped upon those who got sidewise with the most favored of Yahweh’s creation, Judea, Inc.

Rabbi Nachman Kahana, Israel National News

In the eyes of the “world” thousands of missiles and rockets can rain down on Israel killing and maiming Jews, with no international response or condemnation of the perpetrators. But when Tzahal (the IDF) retaliates and one Arab is killed, the world stands on its hind legs and barks out their condemnation of the bloodthirsty Israelis.

But, in fact, we are already deaf to the irrelevant hypocrisies of the gentiles, whether they spring out of the UN Security Council, the General Assembly or from the front page of the NY Times. But, thank Hashem (Yahweh) the media has shown that today Jewish blood is a very valuable commodity. Black lives are important – to black people; white lives are important – to white people, but Jewish lives are important to the future of mankind.

When the time is right

The last year of our presence in Egypt was a remarkable time for the Jewish people. The ten plagues took on a ritual, wherein during the first three weeks of the month, Moshe would warn the Egyptians what awaited them; then the plague would be active for one week. During this year, the Jews did not suffer slavery. Egyptian society was in disarray. The Egyptians were too busy healing their own wounds to care about the slaves. The army of overseers were struggling to save themselves and the Jews sat back to enjoy the suffering of their cruel captives.

On this background the question is, why did the Jews not simply get up and leave Egypt?

They had wealth, the Egyptian vehicles were at their disposal and there was no one to prevent their leaving; except for one man – Moshe. Moshe held them back, claiming that the time had not yet arrived. It will happen when Hashem gives the order, because there is a Godly agenda that has to be played out.

From the first time that Moshe came before Pharaoh to speak up for the Jews, he emphasized over and over one word “shlach” – send. You Pharaoh will send us out of Egypt. You will come to me on your knees and publicly acknowledge that your gods are irrelevant, and beg the Jewish people to leave. What was, will occur again.

‘Hashem, my strength and my fortress, my refuge in time of distress, to you the nations will come from the ends of the earth and say, ‘Our ancestors possessed nothing but false gods, worthless idols that did them no good.’