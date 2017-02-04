Lest we forget….

Link here
This entry was posted on 02/04/2017, 6:37 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 02/04/2017, 6:37 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Christopher Phillips on 02/04/2017 - 7:22 am
Kraft is a Jew. He’s loyal to Israel. That is the story with 95% of “American” Jews. We super stupid Gentiles fail to realize this basic fact at our peril.