The ‘Good Jew/Bad Jew’ confusion explained

ed note–In the wake of President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ (which in fact is not a ‘Muslim ban’ at all, given that there are 84 ‘Muslim countries’ in the world and only 7 that made the list) the ‘good Jews’ on the left are rallying like locusts around the beleaguered Islamic community in trying to forge a relationship with them and based entirely on the outward expression of ‘charity’ and ‘solidarity’ with the Muslims that in fact do not exist. Remember, all the anti-Islamic hysteria that has existed in screeching, ear-splitting decibels now–not just for years, but for GENERATIONS–is entirely the result of a mainstream media that is owned/controlled lock, stock, and barrel by these same ‘good Jews’ who are now pretending to advocate on behalf of the same Muslim community that they themselves are responsible for attacking/destroying.