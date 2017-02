McCain and Graham visited Ukraine’s Front Line, told Leadership to go on Offensive

ed note–keep in mind that McCain and Graham are the Bobbsey-Twins of Likud in the US Senate, and as Netanyahu’s hired guns there, every move they make, from their advocating for confrontation with Russia to their opposing Trump on the various changes in direction of US foreign policy he means to accomplish, is done with the explicit instructions/blessings of Netanyahu and Likud, despite whatever platitudes to the contrary that the aforementioned happen to make in public.