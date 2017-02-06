Netanyahu forced to wait for May outside 10 Downing

Prime minister enjoys an awkward 25 seconds in front of British counterpart’s residence after arriving for meeting early

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s London calling apparently caught 10 Downing Street by surprise Monday morning, forcing the Israeli leader to stand awkwardly outside the famous blue door waving to gawkers and journalists until being ushered inside.

According to media reports, the unceremonious start to the first meeting between Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May occurred because the Israeli leader showed up a couple of minutes early.

Sources at 10 Downing told The Times of Israel that the glitch happens from time to time and everything was tickety-boo.

The minor cock-up began as Netanyahu’s black SUV arrived at 10 Downing in central London just before noon on Monday. After exiting the car, the prime minister walked briskly to the door before turning around to wave.

He then continued toward the door, which remained shut, and was instead forced to stand and wave to journalists, as he waited for his date with May and tried to play it cool. All that was missing was the breath check.

After about 25 seconds that probably felt like an eternity, the door opened and Netanyahu was allowed inside.

He emerged with May about a minute later for the more traditional joint appearance.

The two leaders held a meeting focused on Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts, Iran and bilateral cooperation.

Netanyahu is slated to return to Israel Monday night. He’ll fly to the US next week, and Australia a couple of days later, providing more opportunities for door-stoop hijinks.