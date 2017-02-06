«

Not The Onion (just an onion): Israeli Politician Uses Vegetable to Fake Tears



Israel’s Interior Minister has been left red-faced after a video emerged of him using an onion to induce tears while filming a campaign video.

It seems that Arye Deri, of the ultra-orthodox Shas political party, resorted to extreme measures when he was unable to truly weap while speaking about Shas’ late spiritual leader, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.

Yosef, who died in 2013, was the founder of the party and, as Deri clearly realized and exploited, the key to gaining the support of the membership.

