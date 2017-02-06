«
»

Palestinian teen dies in Gaza after Israel denies him access to hospital


judaism palestine israel

continue reading

This entry was posted on 02/06/2017, 7:55 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by nooralhaqiqa on 02/06/2017 - 8:35 am

    Anti-Trump Protesters Block Ambulance Rushing to Hospital
    Arrests made at demonstration in Connecticut after ‘critically ill’ patient prevented from passing
    http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/anti-trump-protesters-block-ambulance/

    This seems to be a tactic of war that has spread….. Thanks Tribe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: