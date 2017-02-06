«

Signs of The Times by Sheikh Imran Nazar Hosein


Sit back with a cuppa and have a listen to this! I cannot make any comment on this conversarion yet simply because I just began listening now. But this good man’s words are always pure gold, so there is no hesitation to just post it while it is hot hot hot. The Sheikh just posted this talk from yesterday an hour or two ago.

  1. #1 by MJ on 02/06/2017 - 3:03 pm

    Thank you, Sister Noor am looking forward to this talk and that cuppa…:-).

  2. #2 by MJ on 02/06/2017 - 5:10 pm

    The move for cashless societies is being tested in African and Asian countries. It is more worthy for coverage than than all other issues this is the fundamental ban on freedom.

    Another video by Shaykh Imran. The World On The VERGE OF BIGGEST DISASTER in 2017 ~ Sheikh Imran Hosein
    Speaking about the speed of the collapse. Israel is replacing America as the ruling state of the world, They will rule with the greatest oppression because they want to rule the entire world,
    They need the nuclear war to depopulate the world and control.

  3. #3 by oldnik007 on 02/06/2017 - 5:52 pm

    the talk is very very relevent. it is about the indian government declaring that1000 and 500 rupee
    notes ARE NO LONGER ACCEPTED AS MONEY.
    he postulted that this is the first step by international bankers to force all indians to have a bank account and be subject to their accounts to confiscation, as in cyprus (the EU commissioners passed a law shortly after cyprus’ ‘confiscation’) OR to freeze your account rendering you helpless to buy ANYTHING. It happened in a south american country ALL ACCOUNTS FROZEN FOR ONE MONTH. How many people have the foresight to stock food for a month even if they could afford to, except those conspiracy prone ”preppers”?
    i will stop now but if you want to learn what the solution is, i suggest you listen to the talk AND
    talk about it with your friends and neighbours. it is vital for what is coming.

