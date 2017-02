As promised, we are bringing back the twice-weekly re-broadcast of Mike’s timeless programs. Please pass them around to your lists and please consider as well making a donation to keep these programs on the air, as they cost TUT every month to keep them archived on the podbean website.

Alex Jones–Honest truth seeker or judas goat? Mike Piper debuts his new program asking the question all need to ask these days–‘Who IS the enemy within?’

THANK YOU FOR HELPING US KEEP THE LIGHTS ON