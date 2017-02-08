«

The Piper Report Dec 31, 2010


jones3.jpg

ed note–Again, as asked, we are bringing back the twice-weekly re-broadcast of Mike’s timeless programs. Please pass them around to your lists and please consider as well making a donation to keep these programs on the air, as they cost TUT every month to keep them archived on the podbean website.

Tonight’s program– ‘Shape up or ship out’–Michael Collins Piper continues with his previous discussion concerning Alex Jones and how all discussion–as well-intentioned as it may be–if not honed against the whetstone of the truth ultimately works in the service of the very enemies the ‘Truth Movement’ purports to be fighting.

Download Here

THANK YOU FOR HELPING US KEEP THE LIGHTS ON

 

