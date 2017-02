Rothschild reveals crucial role his ancestors played in the Balfour Declaration and creation of Israel

Sabba – Ovadia Yosef taught us one of the most fundamental belief of judaism, namely that the goyim in general (but he westerners in particular) are just beast of burden whose purpose is only to serve and work for the jews. That’s precisely what Balfour was, a “donkey” who served and worked for the jews. And this is what Britain, the US, Europe still are. Rothschild is not saying anything we did not already know. Would have been much better and useful if he told us about the role his ancestors played in the creation of the jewish state of Saudi Arabia. Now that would be a real revelation. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

