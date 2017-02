Shadow War: Pentagon Failed to Disclose Thousands of Lethal Airstrikes

RUSSIA INSIDER – You probably read somewhere that Barack Obama dropped a remarkable 26,171 bombs in 2016. Not bad for a Nobel Peace Prize winner. But this figure — impressive as it may be — is 100% pure, unfiltered fake news. Truth is, we have no idea how many bombs the U.S. military has dropped on Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan over the last year. Let’s just say that 26,171 is a tad bit on the low side. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 02/10/2017, 11:24 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.