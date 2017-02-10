«

‘We go to heaven, you go to hell’: Yahweh’s chosen murderers caught on video threatening to kill Palestinians in Hebron


A group of Israeli settlers rode a red ATV into a densely populated Palestinian area in the West Bank city of Hebron yesterday to taunt and threaten locals. The incident was recorded by Hebron 90.4 FM’s correspondent Musab Shaawer and shared online by Palestinian media.

“Where are all the Arabs? They left you and joined us,” an Israeli settler yells in the video to Palestinians nearby while a group of young women accompanying him look on and laugh. “We go to heaven, you go to hell,” he adds.

And in a final ominous warning the settler says: “If war breaks out the Jews will come here and evict and kill you all.”

 

