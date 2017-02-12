Judaism, Zionism And Jewish Political Messianism

In the XIIIth century the kabbalistic rabbi Nahmanides was to change all this by triggering a revolutionary religious movement which climaxed with Theodore Herzl. Nahmanides was the first to publicly declare during his disputation with Pablo Christiani that the Jews could hasten the arrival of this savior by multiplying their good deeds. He was also the first to involve the Papacy in the project of returning the Jews to the Holy Land by claiming their Moshiach would go to the Pope and demand of him that he re-settle the Jews in Palestine. It should come as no surprise then to those who have studied the history of Zionism that no by sheer coincidence, Herzl himself paid a visit to then Pope Pius X in 1904 and presented his ‘demand’ that the Pontifex Maximus look favorably upon the project of resettling the Jews of Europe to their ‘ancestral’ homeland in Palestine.