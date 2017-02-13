NETHERLANDS – Geert Wilders Wants Quran Banned Because Of Its “Anti-semitism”

Sabba – He’s right. The Quran denounces and exposes the jews and Judaism, as it was already being practiced in the VIIth century, in no uncertain terms. There are countless verses where they are referred to as Prophets killers, money lenders, back stabbers, liars, cowards, deceitful and dishonest thieves, evil doers, Satan followers, always looking at making money out of anything, even out of their own religion.

We need to be grateful to Wilders as he is revealing to us, at last, the real and only reason for the current hysterical worldwide attack on Islam. It is not because it clashes with Christian values (because it does not), it is only because it is profoundly, strongly and vehemently anti Jew World Order.

And, to make sure that there is no confusion whatsoever, to ensure we understand him correctly, Geert Wilders goes the extra mile by comparing the Quran to Mein Kampf and the Mosques as ‘Nazi Temples’. This should make the ‘white nationalists’ think, reflect, think again and review their belief and strategies, if they are as anti-JWO as they claim to be. But that still remains to be proven.

But I disagree with Wilders’ assessment that western mosques are like Nazi Temples. No, they are nowhere near like Nazi Temples. They are nowhere near like mosques as they used to be a mere 100 years ago.

Mosques in Europe are closer to synagogues than anything else. They are jewish funded (saudi) buildings where judaism (wahhabism) is the ideology being spread (repeat: IDEOLOGY not religion… there is a difference). Most of the imams operating in Europe are appointed by the secular and ZOG governments of the countries where they are based and have been exposed time and time again as informants of the secret services of those countries.

In case the Muslims living in the West have not noticed yet, there is a war on Islam and that war is first being waged against them within the judaic walls of their own ‘mosques’. The wisest strategy to adopt in this time of war, where the mosques have become the HQs of their own enemies, where mosques are lead by their own enemies, is to stop going to mosques to prevent being contaminated by jewish thinking (wahhabism) and keep their faith as ‘pure’ as possible.

This may be shocking for many ‘good Muslims’ but the fact is that a building called a ‘mosque’ is not synonymous with a true house of worship. Muslims should look into early Islamic history where an impious mosque was built in Medina during the lifetime of the Prophet (PBUH). Has the Prophet (PBUH) ever prayed in that mosque? Has he ever set one foot there? Has he even considered it as a house of worship?

BRUSSELS – Geert Wilders, the far-right populist Dutch leader, upped his rhetoric before the country’s elections, saying in an interview Sunday that mosques are “Nazi temples” and that if Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf is banned for sale, then Koran should also be banned due to its “hatred, violence and anti-Semitism.”

Wilders, whose Party of Freedom (PVV) is leading the polls ahead of the March 15 election, conceded in his interview with national Dutch television that ”We’re not going to go take the Koran out of people’s homes. Of course not.” Nonetheless, he insisted that sales of the book, which is holy to Muslims, would be barred in the Netherlands.

Freedom’s platform, published in August, was only one page long and Wilders refused to flesh out any additional details in the interview regarding his party’s plans on the economy, if and when they assume the reins of government.

Wilders claimed that party’s platform could have been printed on the back of a stamp: “This is our vision and these are the main strands… I am not going to promise voters anything apart from this. We will make the Netherlands ours again, we will close the borders and all that money we send abroad – to Africa, to Brussels, to Greece, to asylum-seekers in the Netherlands.”

Wilders has proclaimed that Europe is about to enter a “Patriotic Spring,” which will see populist parties triumph in the Netherlands and France following last year’s vote by Britain to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Freedom leads in most opinion polls, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party in second place. But the VVD and other Dutch mainstream parties have said they won’t enter into a coalition with Wilders because his platform calls for leaving the European Union as well as banning mosques and the Koran.

Wilders said on Sunday that those promises would be abandoned if PVV gets 30 or more seats in the 150-seat Dutch parliament.

“In the first place, they’ll have to,” he said. “You can’t just shove two and a half million people aside after democratic elections, that would be very ill-advised.”

He predicted a non-violent “revolt” if Freedom is sidelined and added that left-right coalitions encompassing 5 or more parties – the only alternative on current projections – would prove unworkable.

That kind of coalition would “be so unstable that not only will it not serve the country, but it will be lying on its ass within a year, to put it crudely,” he said.

In response, Rutte tweeted a link to a video clip of himself categorically ruling out cooperation with Wilders.

“Zero percent [chance] Geert, ZERO percent. It. Is. Not. Going. To. Happen,” he tweeted on his personal account, the first time it has been used in five years. Rutte’s party said that his tweet represented both his personal position and the party line.

Wilders, a prolific user of Twitter, quickly shot back: “It’s the voters who are in charge of this country Mark, for a HUNDRED percent. And. Nobody. In. The. Netherlands. Still. Believes. You.”

Pollster Maurice de Hond said on Sunday his weekly poll showed Freedom slipping from 32 to 30 seats, with Rutte’s VVD gaining one to 24 seats.