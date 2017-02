Rebroadcast–The Piper Report Jan 3, 2011

Tonight’s program–Michael Collins Piper goes into the asinine logistics of those in the “patriot” movement who constantly harp on the Nazis as being the preeminent evil that all must fight while the real enemy goes undetected, undiscussed, and unopposed. Listen Here or Download Here THANK YOU FOR HELPING US KEEP THE LIGHTS ON Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 02/13/2017, 6:25 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.