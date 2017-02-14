«
»

TUT Broadcast Feb 13, 2017


trumprazorsedge

Tonight’s program–

The razor’s edge that Trump must walk in trying to mitigate the disaster that is soon to fall upon America and the West as part of Judea’s planned destruction of Rome as payback for what took place in 70 AD. Those–including within the ‘movement’ reacting emotionally to things Trump has said/done are in effect assisting in their own destruction by adding their voices to those trying to push Trump over the razor’s edge into doing something rash so that he may be removed either through impeachment or through the provisions of the 25th Amendment, leaving Mike Pence, a true Zionist in every sense of the word–in charge.

Listen Here

 

This entry was posted on 02/14/2017, 7:41 am and is filed under The Ugly Truth Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Viper on 02/14/2017 - 8:49 am

    Many thanks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: