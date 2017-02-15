Flynn’s Head Rolls. Is Trump’s Next?

Continue reading
This entry was posted on 02/15/2017, 8:04 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 02/15/2017, 8:04 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by 5 dancing shlomos on 02/15/2017 - 9:48 am
trump next?
no
would be nice to have
several million angry americans
marching, stomping dc
personal items carried
up to each participant
#2 by 5 dancing shlomos on 02/15/2017 - 10:11 am
need to add to previous comment
no pussy hats when marching/stomping on dc
leave for soros and his idiots