Israeli Science Minister Akunis– ‘There is only one settlement bloc: The entire Land of Israel’

‘The Entirety of Israel belongs to Jewish People, right enshrined in every Temple Mount excavation; There shall be no Palestinian state.’

1. Yes, he’s only the ‘science minister’, in effect a nerd with a portfolio. But anyone adopting such a position misses the obvious–‘He’s supposed to be a SCIENTIST but whose identity is based on fairy tales.

2. The real issue here is his very straightforward position delivered in a very clinical manner–

‘Israel in its entirety is the country of the Jewish People, and the right to it belongs only to the Jewish People…This is an acquired right. It is an historical right. It is enshrined in the Book of Books and in all history books, studies, and findings. It is anchored in every excavation under the Temple Mount, next to the Temple Mount, and south of the Temple Mount…’, and then finally, the big she-bang, when he references the ‘Jewish state’ as a realization of ‘G-d’s promise to Abraham: “I will give it to you and to your descendants forever.’

And this is the ticking time bomb contained in all of this that few understand in the kinds of very real, Apocalyptic terms warranted. The ‘promise’ to Abraham by the ‘god’ of the Jews was not just for some little sliver of land along the eastern shores of the Med, but a sprawling empire hat stretches from the Nile to the Euphrates as described in the ‘book of books’–the bible–to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

Israeli National News

In his speech at the 14th Jerusalem Conference, Israeli Science Minister Akunis harshly attacked the “two-state solution”, saying that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying ‘It will not happen.’

“The State of Israel is humanly indivisible; it was not bequeathed by mortal hands, its borders are not negotiable; dividing it would be unthinkable. One may and must develop all its territory, expand, take care of infrastructure, build roads, raise children, and plant trees. Israel in its entirety is the country of the Jewish People, and the right to it belongs only to the Jewish People,” stressed Akunis.

This right, said the Science Minister, is eternal and irrevocable. “This is an acquired right. It is an historical right. It is enshrined in the Book of Books and in all history books, studies, and findings. It is anchored in every excavation under the Temple Mount, next to the Temple Mount, and south of the Temple Mount.”

Akunis says that few nations in world history have had a protracted and firm connection to their historical homeland. “Few are the nations willing to give their lives time and again for a plot of land. Few are the people who lived 3,000 years in a row in their historical homeland, mostly under occupation by other nations or distant empires.

“But there is a Jewish People who came from the land of Judah, from the kingdom of Israel, and from the eternal capital, Jerusalem. The Regulation Law debate took place a week ago in the Knesset – the debate was not about the law, but about a question, perhaps the most fundamental question about the future and direction of the Jewish people: Whose country is this? Ladies and gentlemen, I promise, as I have done since my first day in public life, to remain disinterested towards this way or another, but to remain steadfast to my ideological position: As long as I’m part of the Israeli government, I will work with all my strength against the surreal and dangerous idea of dividing the country, and even if I remain alone, I will always vote against the establishment of a Palestinian state no matter what costume is used to define it or seeks to promote it.

“Conceding the existence of a Palestinian state means condoning Israel’s demise. Not on my watch. Not on Jabotinsky and Begin’s watch,” stressed Akunis.

He noted that last week’s regulation law is another step in realizing G-d’s promise to Abraham: “I will give it to you and to your descendants forever.”

Akunis recalled the statement of the mayor of Silwad, close to Amona, that “you should go back to Europe.” According to Akunis, “It is the foundation of the argument. The nucleus. Not about blocs or removal of this or that settlement. The debate is not about Amona. The debate is not a tactical-territorial dispute. What that Palestinian said, Mayor of Silwad, is actually the basis of the Arab-Israeli conflict for the past 120 years.

“Let me tell you a secret: They don’t care about Amona, nor Yitzhar, nor Ofra, nor Shilo or Eli. What interests them is Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Haifa, Lod, and Ramle. They are interested in seeing us across the ocean. So let it continue to interest them. And, if the second option is to forever live by the sword, then we shall forever live by the sword. Proudly, confidently, and in our own country.”