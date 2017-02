Kremlin dismisses report of Trump campaign contacts with Russian spies

‘The prospect of a swift rapprochement between Russia and the United States has lessened since Trump’s inauguration due to scandals including the resignation on Monday of national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was seen in Moscow as a leading advocate of softer U.S. policy towards Russia.’ continue reading Share this: Facebook

