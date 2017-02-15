ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder to keep in mind the next time you wander onto some website owned/operated by some ‘white nationalist’ who peddles this kind of stuff, that–wittingly or unwittingly–such persons/outfits have now become full-blown purveyors and mules in dispensing Judaic anti-Islamic propaganda for the purposes of furthering along this ‘clash of civilizations’ that Judea, Inc needs if she is to arise as the world’s next superpower.

Anyone claiming to fight for their ‘white race’ and yet who propagates this garbage is in effect no different from Christian Zionists, Neocons, hasbarats et al who lie about Israel’s attack on the USS LIBERTY, lie about the ‘friendship’ that they say exists between Judaism and Christianity and who in general act as unregistered agents for Judea, Inc by seeding the public mind with deliberate disinformation. The fact that many/most of these ‘white nationalist’ outfits also happen to be anti-Jewish means nothing if at the same time they are doing the dirty work of Judea, Inc by adding fuel to the fires of anti-Islamic hysteria.

What’s worse are those idiots proudly claiming membership in such groups who–basking in the glow of the new ‘brotherhood’ they have found–are too stupid to recognize the fact that indeed they are just a part of a sub-corporation of Judea, Inc that–while putting out a slightly different product, nevertheless–profits the parent corporation handsomely.