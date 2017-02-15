«

Reports of ‘Mass sex assaults’ by Muslim refugees in Frankfurt on New Year’s Eve were made up – police


ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder to keep in mind the next time you wander onto some website owned/operated by some ‘white nationalist’ who peddles this kind of stuff, that–wittingly or unwittingly–such persons/outfits have now become full-blown purveyors and mules in dispensing Judaic anti-Islamic propaganda for the purposes of furthering along this ‘clash of civilizations’ that Judea, Inc needs if she is to arise as the world’s next superpower.

Anyone claiming to fight for their ‘white race’ and yet who propagates this garbage is in effect no different from Christian Zionists, Neocons, hasbarats et al who lie about Israel’s attack on the USS LIBERTY, lie about the ‘friendship’ that they say exists between Judaism and Christianity and who in general act as unregistered agents for Judea, Inc by seeding the public mind with deliberate disinformation. The fact that many/most of these ‘white nationalist’ outfits also happen to be anti-Jewish means nothing if at the same time they are doing the dirty work of Judea, Inc by adding fuel to the fires of anti-Islamic hysteria.

What’s worse are those idiots proudly claiming membership in such groups who–basking in the glow of the new ‘brotherhood’ they have found–are too stupid to recognize the fact that indeed they are just a part of a sub-corporation of Judea, Inc that–while putting out a slightly different product, nevertheless–profits the parent corporation handsomely.

  1. #1 by ml on 02/15/2017 - 2:21 pm

    Go and tell that to the Lasha Darkmooners.

  2. #2 by Jeff Rugby on 02/15/2017 - 3:36 pm

    funny how your site has been strangely absent on the recent jewish protests advocating for more muslim ‘refugee’s into America. Why is that Mark ?

    –And had you half the intelligence you think you do, you would be well aware of this.

    But rather, I think what the real issue here that has you kvetching is that we don’t present the immigration problem in the ‘proper’ tone that WN types prefer, which is coddling to the WN victimhood ideology that DEM MOOZLUMS are doing all this because they HAAAAAAATE WYYYYYYYTE people, rather than it being a result of the wars that have been waged against MOOZLUM countries by WYYYYYYTE armies.

    You people are beyond pathetic and it’s no wonder the Jews snicker at you at every turn.

  3. #3 by Human race on 02/15/2017 - 4:29 pm

    I notice that ‘Jeff’ didn’t address the issue covered in the RT article, which was that the reports of the sexual assaults were all fabricated.

    I too have grown very weary of these types. I’ve never known one who wasn’t a basket case. They bitch and moan about the white man’s status in the world in the same way that women complain about their weight while gobbling down a mouth full of tweenkies. Bring up to them the fact that the immigration problem into Europe is directly tied to the wars that white countries have foisted upon the people in the ME and beyond and they lose it in the same way that Jews fall apart when someone either denies their precious holocaust or else brings the whole thing full circle and says that the Jews were meted out their just desserts because of what they had done during and after WWI. Yes, I think a good case can be made that most wn outlets these days are steered in some way by Zionist elements but who are too stupid to realize it.

