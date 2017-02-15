Trump Slams leaks from NSA, FBI as ‘un-American’

U.S. president plugs Fox and Friends show while calling MSNBC and CNN ‘unwatchable’ and claiming allegations of his connections to Russia are cover up of Hillary Clinton’s campaign mistakes.

Haaretz

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out once again on Twitter on Wednesday morning, this time at his own national intelligence agencies, accusing the FBI and National Security Agency of (possibly) illegally leaking information to the news media, including the “failing” New York Times and Washington Post – “Just like Russia.”

Trump said that the attempts to link him and his staff to Russia is “non-sense and merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”

The real scandal is that classified intelligence information is being given out illegally “like candy. Very un-American.” he tweeted. He also called MSNBC and CNN “unwatchable,” while giving a plug for Fox News, calling it “great!”

Trump’s tweets were partly a response to a report in the New York Times on Tuesday that American law enforcement and intelligence services have intercepted calls and obtained phone records showing contacts between senior Russian intelligence officials and members of Trump’s presidential campaign team and other of his associates in the year before the election.

Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Monday in a scandal over whether he has misled the White House about his phone calls with the Russian ambassador to Washington. In these calls, which were intercepted by American intelligence, the two discussed the U.S. sanctions on Russia.