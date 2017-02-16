CIA chief Pompeo met Palestinian leader Abbas ahead of Netanyahu visit
ed note–now WAAAAIT a minute here….Trump HATES DEM MOOZLUMS, and especially THOSE PALEE-STINYANS….We have been told this over and over. Why bother dealing with them at all, if indeed, as we are told on a regular basis, Trump is just a ‘pawn’ of Judea, Inc?
All sarcasm aside folks, as we predicted here a year ago, Trump has other plans for the region, plans that Judea, Inc obviously don’t like, hence the UNIFIED drive to derail his presidency. Reading between the lines, including the statement he made yesterday at the press conference with Nutty Netty where he all but called the Israelis unreasonable a**holes who make noises about wanting peace but who do everything they can to make sure it never happens, what he more than likely envisions is the cessation of all settlements and for Israel to join the family of nations like the ‘democracy’ it claims to be, with equal rights for everyone, something which God’s chosen people obviously reject with every molecule in their beings, as it is an absolute refutation of the very foundation of their identity as a ‘special people, chosen above all others’, borrowing the exact wording from the book of Deuteronomy.
